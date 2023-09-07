From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Abubakar Audu, has hailed President Bola Tinubu has attracted a $3 billion investment pledge from Indian investors during the Nigeria-India economic round-table in India.

The announcement was made following extensive discussions between President Tinubu and the leadership of Jindal Steel and Power Limited on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India.

A statement by the Special Assistant, Media & Publicity to the Minister Abdull Haruna revealed that ,the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, applauded the achievement as a historic move that promises to bolster Nigeria’s steel industry.

“Jindal Steel and Power Limited, one of India’s foremost private steel producers, made this momentous commitment to invest $3 billion in iron ore processing and steel development in Nigeria.

Audu appreciated the efforts of Mr president for attracting such a substantial investment for the development of Nigeria’s steel sector.

He added that the significant investment pledge is seen as a game-changer that promises to revitalize and transform the nation’s steel industry.”