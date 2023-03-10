From Paul Orude Bauchi

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk has inspected the level of work on the 54 kilometres Kirfi – Gombe – Abba road.

Umar expressed satisfaction with the level of work on the road that links Bauchi and Gombe States and will open opening up the communities along the road thereby boosting economic growth and enhancing social development.

While inspecting the project on Wednesday, she expressed optimism that when completed, the road will become an instrument of developing the rural dwellers in the area.

Umar added that the present APC federal administration is committed to the project which is expected to be completed and commissioned within the next twelve months.

She said that the visit was unscheduled to enable her see the level of the work progress and give necessary advice to ensure quality delivery.

She further explained that the road is a federal government project under the intervention of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

The Minister added that the project was one of the four major roads approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the construction is ongoing simultaneously within the North Eastern States of Yobe, Adamawa and Bauchi-Gombe axis.

She however, noted that the road project was at an appreciable level at the moment.

“⁸I saw the contractors, they are working from morning till evening, it is about 6pm now and I mate them at the site working, without telling them,” she stated.

“I did not notify them I was coming, just to take them by surprise, and I met them at the site, this is very very commendable. From what I have seen, it is so far so good, and I think they would be able to meet the target.”

She then urged the communities to cooperate with the workers in order to speed up the process calling them to ensure adequate security of the workers too.

While conducting the Minister round some of the culverts on the road, the Site Engineer said that the contractor is committed to quality work and timely delivery based on the contractual specifications.

He assured that more efforts will be put to expedite the completion of the road within the stipulated time just as he commended the Minister for finding time to visit the site in order to see the progress herself.