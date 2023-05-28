By Steve Agbota

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has commended the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on the donation of Multiple lecture theatres to the Kaduna State University and by Extension, Kaduna State Government.

The Minister who commissioned the projects by the Agency yesterday in Kaduna, Kaduna State, was accompanied by the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, H.E. Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who was represented by Dr Hadiza Balarabe

In his keynote address, the Minister said: “As we count down to the inauguration of a new government, I count it both an honour and a privilege to stand before the good people of Nigeria to commission projects that will have a life-changing impact on our nation’s history. The projects to be commissioned here today stand as a testament to the unending commitment of the Federal Government to building structures with long-lasting socio-economic rewards.

“Over the past few weeks, we have travelled across the nation to commission lofty projects by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, and I dare say that NIMASA has displayed to Nigerians and indeed the whole world that the Agency is a socially responsible organization, playing its part in poverty alleviation through the development of projects targeted at human capacity development.

“Today we will commission one such project: the Twin Lecture Theatre donated to the Kaduna State University by NIMASA. This will further provide a comfortable learning environment for our students and serve as a centre for the development of competencies in the Maritime Sector at large.

“Let me also state that Kaduna State University is one of the budding Universities in the country that deserves every attention to make it an envy of other learning institutions across the globe. Indeed, the delivery of the twin lecture theatres which are fitted with modern learning gadgets has further advanced the university’s repute.”

“I want to commend, the Director General of NIMASA, for the completion of this laudable project and to further advise the leadership of Kaduna State University to pay more attention to the transport sector especially the blue economy where there are numerous opportunities for the youth.

“I want to deeply appreciate my brother, the Governor of Kaduna State, his Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for the support he has given us throughout the delivery of this project,” he added.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe for her tireless efforts and support she to has given and for also gracing us with her presence at this commissioning.

The Deputy Governor, while responding to the Minister, thanked NIMASA and the Federal Ministry of Transportation for delivering such laudable projects for the development of the Kaduna State Government. Nothing that the aesthetics and the quality of modern-day gadgets are unique.

The Minister concluded by reiterating the Ministry’s commitment to infrastructural development in Nigeria. “As I conclude, let me reiterate that the FMOT would continue to do its part in Transportation infrastructural development across Nigeria and our commitment to this remains unwavering. We shall continue to support every development in the transport sector that would lead to the realization of economic growth for the benefit of every Nigerian.”

“It is now my pleasure to commission these projects for improved service delivery.

Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone