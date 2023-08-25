From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has told the Real Estate Developer’s Association of Nigeria (REDAN) that he would facilitate process for President Bola Tinubu to assent into law the Real Estate Regulatory Council of Nigeria (RECON).

Also, Dagiwa said he would lead a crusade to ensure that the REDAN gets necessary support from shelter Afrique, to bridge the housing deficit gap.

He gave the assurance when he leadership of REDAN led by the President/CEO Aliyu Oroji Wamakko, paid him a courtesy call yesterday in Abuja.

He said: “We are the second largest investors of shelter Afrique but despite all that , Nigerians have not benefited much from them, I think their engagement with REDAN has opened an avenue for us to benefit from them and as a minister, I will lead that crusade to ensure that you get the necessary support from shelter Afrique.”

While responding to some issues raised by Wamakko, the minister said, “The issue of your flagship project the rural -Urban Housing iniative (RUHI-774) which you have been advocating since I was in FMBN which is highly conceived as a project that you want to develop at least 109 Housing units in each of the 774 local government , it is also a welcome development.

“I assure you that as long as you can build, you can leverage on FMBN which is an arm that provides affordable housing for Nigerians, I assure you that when you are launching this , I will be at the forefront.

“I have to commend REDAN for their wonderful performance in this crusade for housing deficit in the country, and also increasing the stock of houses within the country, I assure you that the ministry of housing and urban development will collaborate highly with you in other to serve Nigeria.

“I feel highly honoured to receive you this afternoon on this congratulatory visit to my office as the minister of housing and urban development.

“REDAN, I can say, is a child of federal mortgage bank of Nigeria. It was born any conceived as FMBN and I was one of the managers then, later when I became the MD, we engaged them very well in the delivery of houses in Nigeria, they became second to MBA because mortgage bank association of Nigeria are the ones to get the mortgage loans and then forward them to us, but as production of houses is important for the mortgage to be conceived REDAN became handy for us.

“I know I have collaborated with many developers here in the provision of housing and I find it very gratifying that I was appointed minister and I was given minister for housing urban development, I will make sure I add volume to this position.

“I should be the one to tell the importance of REDAN. It is an association that regulates the works of development within the Country and, also, ease work for any government Institution

“I learnt that REDAN also train developers for the knowledge that my likely come so I must commend you for that.

“Today I am hearing about the RECON bill for the first time and it is a very good development , I assure you that I will go through the bill and use whatever I can to make sure the bill gets to Mr President.”

Earlier, Wamakko congratulated the minister on his appointment and said REDAN was particularly grateful to Allah that the President Tinubu, knowing his pedigree, experience and performance as the immediate past managing director of Mortgage Bank, which is the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), rightly assigned him the well-deserved responsibility of re-creating and energizing the Housing and Urban Development Ministry.

According to him, tthe body is fully aware that the minister is conversant with the mandate of REDAN, and their embers being the Investors on the supply side of housing development, it will be apt to inform him of some strides that the 6th REDAN Executive which was inaugurated in February 2020 has made.