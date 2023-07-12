From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Director General, Nigeria Mining Cadastral Office, MCO, Engr Obadiah Simon Nkom, has been conferred with the NANS Outstanding Leadership Award in acknowledgment for his contributions to the growth and development of the country through the mining sector.

Speaking during the event held today at the MCO Headquarters in Abuja, Nkom said that at his reappointment in January this year, a clear mandate was established to enable transparency, accountability and ensure that revenue was maximized noting that the MCO revenue since 2019 has always surpassed the previous year.

He noted that the essence for the development of the Mining sector was to create more jobs for the well-being of citizens in the country, especially for the youths.

“When you look at our revenue since 2019, we have always surpassed the previous year. During the COVID-19 in 2020, we supposed to have shut down, but we still surpassed the previous year, even as I speak today even though we are in the middle of the year, we have surpassed last year’s revenue. It simply means that if at the end of June, we are already surpassing last year then whatever it is we have a target we need this Internally Generated Revenue, IGR.

“NIRA. ng, we didn’t know that the Mining Cadastre Office was on the list and out of the final six that went for screening and selection for the best in digital innovation of Federal Agencies in Nigeria for 2022 and we came out as the winner and it was a celebration for the sector.

“It now bestows on me greater responsibilities, expectations, more work. I feel touched for this honour you have given to me and with the NANS, we can go through the journey together.

“We have legal challenges, a lot of legal court actions, but I can tell you that from the inception of the Cadastre till date, we have a hundred percent if litigation successes and the secret is doing things right and doing it well as things supposed to be done. We are now partners in growing the economy and together we are going to move forward. When the Former President renewed my tenure he said I through the MCO have increase revenue by 86 percent,” he added.

He praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for showing concerns on the plights and well-being of the Nigerian students.

He also appreciated the Executive of NANS for recognizing his efforts to ensure the growth of the country’s economy through the MCO.

On his part the National Secretary of the of National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Usman Baba Kaikai said that the MCO has contributed immensely to the economic growth and development of the country.

Kaikai said that NANS was here to affirm it support on the leadership, Management and Staff of the MCO for the positive impact it has brought also to the institution.

He said that the Apex body of Nigerian Students at home and in the diaspora were impressed with the sanitation that has ensured zero tolerance for corruption and the enablement of transparency and accountability the Director General had brought to the MCO.