From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has said that the commissioning of the Gold Processing Plant in Mopa, Mopa-Muro Local Government Area of Kogi State would attract more foreign markets to Nigeria.

Adegbite stated this in a statement released by the ministry’s Head of Press, Funmi Imuetinyan, to journalists in Abuja yesterday. He noted that most countries are now interested in Nigeria’s Gold based on its quality.

He added that the plant would end the exportation of unprocessed gold, lamenting that the informal trading of unprocessed gold has led to capital flights and increased the poverty rate in the country.

The Minister explained that the choice of Mopa as a location for the gold processing plant is predicated on its Central position on the Schist Belt which trends from the Northwest through Western Kogi State to Southwest Nigeria.

He further explained that the Nigeria Schist Belt is known to host rich deposits of gold and the location of the gold processing plant in Mopa will ensure that artisanal and small-scale gold operators within the Schist Belt States can easily have access to the plant for their gold processing and refining activities respectively.

Giving a description of the project, the minister noted that the project is designed based on the cluster concept which has become a global trend in industrial development to promote shared amenities, agglomeration of similar producers, customers etc. based on geographical proximity or access to complementary expertise to promote efficiency and increase specialisation and production.

He said the facility houses state-of-the-art gold processing machinery and equipment, over 30 stalls, an administrative block, a training section, an MMSD office, a stable power supply, etc.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade said the conceptualisation of the project was a fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead of dishing out cash or other material gifts to the people to cushion the effects of the Pandemic, the Ministry embarked on a more strategic people oriented project that is sustainable and economically viable to trigger capacity development, job and wealth creation for the people.

Dr Akinlade stated that Mopa is a town of hope, a land of promise and that the commissioning of the project marks the beginning of the unlocking of the prosperity of the land, and of all the States in the North Central Geopolitical zone and by extension, Nigeria.

She also took time to appreciate the Mopa community for heartily embracing the project while urging them to protect the facility.

Also in his address, the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who was represented by his Senior Special Adviser on Solid Mineral Resources, Eng. Mohammed Yusuf, said the government and people of the State are overwhelmed with joy as the government found them worthy to site such an important project in the State as he promised more synergy between the State and the Federal Government.

In his goodwill message, His Royal Majesty, the Elulu of Mopa, Oba Julius Joledo, whose message was read by Oba of Odole, Oba Bayo James Aje, appreciated the Federal Government for siting the project in their community. While promising that the people will protect the facility, he urged the government to provide it with adequate security as he urged the government to consider the youths of Mopa for employment in the plant.

In his Vote of thanks, the Director, Artisanal and Small-scale Mining of the Ministry, Mr Yunusa Mohammed, thanked the Honourable Minister, Permanent Secretary, Traditional Rulers and people of Mopa for gracing the occasion, he urged the people to protect the facility.

He added that the ASM is key to the implication of the clusters.