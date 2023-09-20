From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Kaduna State House Assembly is to partner with the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (NMCO) on adequate utilisation of state mineral resources to address the economic challenges.

Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly Magaji Henry Danjuma stated this when he led members of the assembly on a visit to the Director General of the Nigeria Mining Cadastre office, Simon Obadiah Nkom in Abuja.

Danjuma lamented that the state has been sitting on wealth but has not been able to utilise it due to ignorance.

He added that it is time for the DG to educate them so that they can transfer it to the masses.

“We have been highly educated by the DG on the activities of the agency. As he rightly pointed out we are sitting on wealth but couldn’t tap due to ignorance, so we need to be educated more so that we can adequately use the minerals in our land,” he noted.

“Members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly want the Director-general of Nigerian Mining Cadastre, Obadiah Nkom to educate us on how to adequately use our mineral resources to address the economic challenges bedevilling the state,” he stressed.

The lawmaker explained that they were in the nation’s capital for a retreat and added that they decided to use the opportunity to pay a courtesy visit to the Director General of the NMCO whose appointment was renewed.

“We are in the nation’s capital for a retreat and felt that it is an opportunity to come to felicitate with our own son over his renewed appointment as the director general of MCO, We felt that it would be nice for us to come and show him our support and solidarity,” Danjuma stated.

We all know that the government is shifting from oil to solid minerals and we are in support because the oil sector has been over and it is no longer meeting the demands of Nigerians as it used to.

Danjuma their visit was to have first-hand information on the solid mineral sector to educate and sensitize investors who want to dive into the sector but lack knowledge of it.

“We want to have greater knowledge of the sector because there is a lot of illegal mining and also a lot of people who want to go into mining but don’t know how to go about it” he added.

“Since we represent the people, we would like a situation where we will have vast ideas so that we can educate our people because if the needful is done it will go a long way in reducing the economic challenges faced by the people of Kaduna State” the deputy speaker emphasized.

Responding, the Director General of the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, Simon Obadiah Nkom expressed satisfaction of the

lawmakers identifying with the agency and pledged to work with them for the development of the state.

“I feel highly honoured to have you, You are all welcome to the Mining Cadastre Office. This is the first time we are being recognized by the Kaduna State House of Assembly and we are very honoured to have you,” Nkom stated.

According to Nkom Kaduna State is said to be one of the states that is heavily endowed in terms of minerals.

“The Kaduna State government have a special proposed vehicle in the name of Kaduna mining development company and they have been able to have a number of licenses cutting across very valuable minerals over the years believing that there will be adequate development through it,” he stressed.