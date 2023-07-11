From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Mary Ogbeh has said that there is need for more projects like National Integrated Mineral Exploration Project (NIMEP) to be re- introduced to boost the mining sector.

Dr Ogbeh stated this yesterday in Abuja when she paid a courtesy visit to Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) one of the agencies under the ministry.

She stressed that the agency needs more attention as it is the engine room, manufacturing the data that is attracting more investors to the sector.

Dr Ogbeh further appreciated the DG for his commitment and urged him to sustain the achievements for the betterment of the sector and the economy of the nation.

” I am quite impressed with was I have seen. I am just discussing with the DG that I hope that the achievements they have recorded so far would be sustained.

I think NGSA is not an agency to be toiled with. It is so technical. What I have seen gives a lot of hope that we are on the right track and the NIMEP project that was done,I think there is need for more of this kind of projects, so that our data can be built more upon to open doors for investment in this sector, she said

Dr Addulrazaq Garuba, the director-general of the agency on his part said the revenue increment that some agencies in the sector have recorded recently is based on efficiency of the geoscience data.

He added that the agency need more fund to be able to meet up some of its goals but pledged to continue to render selfless services to the country.