From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Mining firms in the country have been advised to adhere to Governmental procedures, engage communities and carry out corporate social responsibility in order to avoid communal disputes within their host communities, this was according to Mining practitioner Solomon Azunna Nwachukwu.

As global demand for minerals continues to rise Nwachukwu the CEO of Plutus premium mining limited urged his counterparts to take into consideration the livelihood of communities before venturing into any exploration activity.

Azunna stated this in Abuja on Monday during the firm’s quarterly retreat for its staff. The CEO pointed out that the company since operation had recorded zero accidents and communal conflicts due to its implementation of safety measures and compliance to the standard procedures of the Ministry of Mines and Steel and Mining cadastral.

By making use of a consent letter Azunna emphasised that it is imperative for companies to come to an agreement with Traditional Leaders and other community stakeholders , including adequate compensation and employment for owners of farmlands whose lands must have been affected by their activities.

He said ;

“I think the Government has actually set up a standard on which if we follow up on what the Government has laid out from the Ministry of Mines and Steel and Mining cadastral, you find out that they issue what is called the consent letter.

“When you get a consent letter you need the consent of the local farmers, the traditional rulers or the Chief in charge of those places.

“Before you move into operation, there is something we do , we do what is called a “community project” in which we discuss with the Community and find out what they need and provide them with those amenities that they need.

“Most of these villagers depend on their farm land for survival, so if your mining cadastral unit falls under someone’s farm land , you must find a way to provide an alternative as a means of survival for the person, which is one of the things we do at Pluto. When we agree with them we provide them with material financial resources based on the agreement and we also go as far as employing them to be part of our mining activities.

“In that way we provide alternative employment, we also pay them for encroaching the place for a particular period of time to avoid conflicts. When you do these and the laid down procedures of the Government there won’t be much dispute with the villagers.

Speaking on staff welfare, Azunna said that aside from prompt payment of Salaries, the company also provides assistance to family members of its workers as well prioritising their safety at work sites.

He also said that the management staff employs the services of Professionals to train its staff, Azunna added that the company had also acquired the latest mining equipment to reduce environmental impacts in communities.

“We have provisions for their transportation and their children’s school fees and other needs. But most especially on the job we provide basic facilities for safety and protection and we tell our Staff if it’s not safe don’t do it. That’s why we have had zero accidents in any of our mining sites.

Giving insights on Mining prospects in the country, Azunna stated that the sector has the capacity to become the Nation’s major revenue earner if properly regulated. He stressed that the firm will continue to expand its interests in lithium, gold and other related products. “We control a reasonable portion of the mining in FCT, Kaduna and we have all required licenses for us to export to any country of our choice and we are on good terms with all agencies, ” he revealed.