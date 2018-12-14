Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with governors of 36 states of the federation under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), over the proposed minimum wage.

The meeting started at exactly 12:30pm shortly after the end of the extended National Economic Council meeting on Friday, presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the State House Conference Center.

The governors had said on Thursday night that they hoped to reach a resolution on the issue before the year ends.

Chairman of NGF, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, told newsmen at the last emergency meeting that it was impracticable for any state to implement the N30,000 minimum wage without downsizing its workforce.

He added that the only alternative to paying the N30,000 minimum wage was for the Federal government to accede to the review of the national revenue allocation formula or to downsize the workforce.

Buhari had, while receiving the report of the committee, said that he would subject it to all processes after which a bill would be sent to the National Assembly for passage into law.

In attendance on the occasion were governors Yari, Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Akinwumi Ambode (Lagos), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna).

Others were Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), and Kashim Shettima (Borno) among others.