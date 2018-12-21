“Organised labour will not guarantee industrial peace and harmony after December 31. This serves as a statutory notice for organised labour to recall our suspended nationwide industrial action.”

James Ojo, Abuja

Organised Labour has given the Federal Government the last day of December as deadline to forward the new minimum wage of N30,000 Draft Bill to the National Assembly for passage into law.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress(TUC) and the United Labour Congress (ULC) resolved at the end of a meeting, yesterday, to resume the suspended strike if government fails to forward the bill to the National Assembly.

Rejecting the decision of the Federal Government to set up a technical committee on the minimum wage, labour said that it is alien to the tripartite process and ILO conventions on National Minimum Wage Setting Mechanism.

Besides, the labour leaders frowned that almost two months of the submission of the report of the National Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee, which included a draft bill, no bill has been submitted to the National Assembly.

“Finally, organised labour will not guarantee industrial peace and harmony after December 31. This serves as a statutory notice for organised labour to recall our suspended nationwide industrial action,” a part of the communiqué read.

They also added that the federal government’s plan to set up a high-powered Technical Committee, as included in 2019 budget speech read to a joint session of National Assembly, by president Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, was diversionary and delay tactics.

The communiqué was signed by NLC’s Ayuba Wabba, Joe Ajaero of the ULC and TUC’s Bobboi Kiagama.