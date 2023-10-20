From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Director-General of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, Dr. Abdulrazaq Garba, has stated that the mineralization designed by the agency contains informations for all stakeholders in the mining sector.

Dr Abdulrazaq made this disclosure at a technical section in the just concluded mining week, held in Abuja.

He stressed that the map would attract more investors for the development of the country’s economy through provision of informations that will reduce stress of mining.

According to him, some of the informations in the map includes: mineral location map, deposits summary, metalmopholic domains, basement domains, rocks domains.

The DG further added that the map can be used for infrastructural planing, policy making and formulation for the development of the sector and the country at large.

On his part the President of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Mr. Dele Ayanleke said the week provided avenue for stakeholders to learn more about mining businesses.

Mr. Ayanleke added that one of the major aim of event which is exposing Nigerian rich mineral endowments was partially achieved as lots of countries were in attendance and indicated interest in Nigeria’s vast resources.

“The lessons for the just concluded mining week will linger with us for a very long time.There were over one thousand visitors, almost four hundred delegates and VIPs and we also had over two hundred sponsors and exhibitors at the event” Mr. Ayanleke added.

“The primary aim of this week has been partially achieved by exposing the mineral endowment of Nigeria to the world” the Miners President stated.

“You will agree with me that our aim is gradually achieved because a lot of nations are showing interest in participating in the exploration and exploitation of Nigeria rich mineral endowment”

“We are also using this forum to enrich local conversations so that Nigerian regulatory bodies and other stakeholders will know how best to engage mining businesses especially the solid mineral sector .

However, the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Dele Alake pledged to adopt lastest technological measures in next year’s budget to curb insecurity and secure the solid minerals sector.