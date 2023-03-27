From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

On Sunday, dozens of Boko Haram terrorists attacked Buratai, the hometown of former Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, in the southern part of Borno.

The attack was not reported until Monday due to the remote location of the town.

However, according to vigilante members in the area, the terrorists were overpowered by troops after nearly an hour of fierce shooting.

Abubakar Usman, a vigilante member, stated that the terrorists targeted the military base in the town but were met with a strong response from the soldiers.

“They invaded Buratai early in the morning before Sahur (meal before the start of Muslim fast) around 3 am. They were firing seriously and the soldiers responded immediately,” Usman said.

Several sources claimed that the troops killed around 10 terrorists while one soldier lost his life during the crossfire. However, as of press time, Daily Sun was unable to obtain official confirmation of the incident from Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force Northeast, Operation Hadin Kai, which oversees the area of the attack.