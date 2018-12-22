Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The military spike operation coden-amed Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) says it has repelled some armed herdsmen who invaded parts of Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, on Thursday night.

Force Commander of OPWS, Maj.-Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday evening explained that troops of OPWS engaged the armed herdsmen in gun duel in an overnight operation.

He said during the operation, the troops encountered and destroyed an open camp set up by some armed herdsmen along the bank of River Benue at Anyiibe in Logo Local government area of Benue State.

He said in the process, some of the armed elements who attempted to cross back into Nasarawa State got their boat capsized during the exchange of fire.

“It is therefore likely that the armed group might have suffered some casualties during the encounter.

“However our troops that participated in the operation did not sustain any casualty and no civilian was killed during the incident”, Gen. Yekini explained.

The Force Commander therefore called on the public to disregard any list of purported civilian casualties being circulated by some people describing the report as ‘fake’.

“The rumour being peddled by some people that armed herdsmen killed or more people in Logo Local government area earlier today is not true,” he noted.