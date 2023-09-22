• NNPP vows to upturn verdict

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano and Okwe Obi, Abuja

Military personnel were, yesterday, deployed to the streets of Kano to enforce the 24 hour curfew imposed on the city by the state government following the tribunal judgement that sacked the governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Daily Sun investigation revealed that also deployed to enforce the curfew were officers of the mobile police unit of the Nigeria Police Force and other sister security agencies.

While some military personnel were spotted along the Airport Road axis, some others were on patrol along flash points within the city.

At a number of checkpoints in the metropolis, violators were either arrested or forced to discontinue their journey and return home.

Apart from a few reported confrontations and wild celebrations in some quarters in the wake of the verdict on Wednesday, most parts of the metropolis have remained calm and peaceful.

Residents stayed largely at home or within the residential areas while offices and business premises, including major markets were in lock and keys.

Meanwhile, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has said the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal verdict that sack Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and recognised the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna, as the duly elected governor, was momentary.

NNPP acting Deputy National Chairman, Nwaeze Onu, told newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja, that the party would reclaim its verdict.

Onu claimed the tribunal arrived at what he called an “unjust judgement by unfairly” subtracting 165,663 votes from the governor’s tally to enable it unfairly award the election result to the candidate of APC.

“It is now very clear that our democracy is under serious threat, and there is the need for urgent concerted effort to save it from total annihilation.

“Without being immodest, our party can pride itself as one that is not desperate for power.

“That is why in spite of the shortcomings of the last general election, especially with regard to the disenfranchisement of millions of our voters across the country, we decided not to approach the tribunal, in view of the tense situation in the country then.

“Instead, we decided to focus on building our party for future electoral engagements, hoping the future is bright for the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, the judgement by the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal on the March 18, 2023 governorship election is capable of eroding whatever confidence one has in the judiciary of this great country.

“The reported judgement nullified the free, credible and globally acclaimed fair election of our governorship candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and brazenly awarded the election to the APC candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

“The tribunal arrived at this unjust judgement by unfairly subtracting 165,663 votes from the governor’s tally in order to enable it unfairly award the election result to the candidate of the ruling APC.

“In doing so, the tribunal obviously affirms its belief that the vote tally of the APC candidate was sacrosanct. The Supreme Court, in many cases, has stated its position on this matter in earlier judgements.

“It is going to be a hard nut to crack for the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal to convince a non-partisan Nigerian that in an election cycle with five different polls, (presidential, senatorial, House of Representatives, governorship and House of Assembly), the NNPP won in all except the governorship election.

“For the sake of emphasis, the NNPP presidential candidate, Rablu Musa Kwanjwaso, defeated the APC candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with a wide margin. In the same vein, NNPP won two senatorial seats as against APC’s one seat.

“NNPP won 18 House of Representatives seats as against APC four; and in the House of Assembly, NNPP won a clear majority of seats as against APC’s meagre number of seats it won. And yet, the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal believes it was over-voting that gave NNPP majority votes in the governorship election.

“We want APC to know that it is not possible to hide behind one finger. Their threat to take Kano back by force, like a mirage, has only materialised momentarily.

“NNPP will get back its mandate freely given by good people of Kano State within the ambit of the law and the provisions of the constitution of the country.

“We wish to state emphatically that although the judgement was a clear and deliberate miscarriage of justice and, therefore, a disappointment, our faith in the judiciary remains unshaken. Every discerning person knows that NNPP won in all the elections in Kano State.

“The APC knew right from the very beginning that it was hugely unpopular in Kano State, that led it to declare “total war on the people of the state during the last election.

“You will recall that a sitting member of the House of Representatives, led a group of hired hooligans to our secretariat and burnt down the building with our members inside, and committed cold blooded mass murder of innocent people in broad daylight.

“The blood of those murdered during the election is crying for justice and will continue to haunt the perpetrators to their own ultimate end.

“This and many other wanton lawlessness visited on the people of Kano State without some of those in law enforcement raising a voice, much less lifting a finger, are part of the reasons they would want to spare no efforts in attempting to mount this electoral heist in broad daylight, by all indecent means, and rob the people of Kano State of the mandate they’ve freely given to their governor.

“But we have bad news for them. They have already failed because, like all brazen daylight robberies, the perpetrators are known, and the exercise will ultimately prove futile.”