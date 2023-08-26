…Says only French envoy is persona non grata

The Nigerien Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Nigeriens Abroad, has said it never ordered the envoys of Nigeria, the United States and Germany out of Niger.

In a statement issued in Niamey, Niger, and dated August 25, 2023, the ministry said: “Contrary to the information distilled and purpose on social networks which report a decision by the Nigerien authorities ordering the Ambassadors of Germany, Nigeria and the United States of America to leave Nigerien territory within 48 hours, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Nigeriens Abroad specifies that the said information is false and that only the Ambassador of France in Niger is declared persona non grata.”

The Nigerien Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Nigeriens Abroad also reminded those who are agitated and still doubt the expression of its sovereign will that Niger does not need an authorization or an interpretation of the Vienna Convention of 1961, to exercise its prerogatives and have Ambassador Sylvain Itte leave, after the 48-hour period ultimatum.

News of ultimatum given to envoys of United States, France and Nigeria by the Nigerien military junta to leave the country earlier surfaced in the media on August 4, 2023.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Adamu Ibrahim Lamuwa, had while reacting to the report, said Nigeria was not aware of such development.

Niger, it would be recalled, has been grappling with political crisis and uncertainties since July 26, 2023, when members of the Presidential Guard and the Armed Forces led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, overthrown Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum from office.

The action which has received both local and international attention, witnessed the convening of various sessions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government and the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff.

Having earlier imposed sanctions on Niger as a result of the change of government, the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government is presently battling with the option of military intervention in the Francophone country.