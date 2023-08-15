From Fred Itua, Molly Kilete, Abuja and John Adams, Minna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, confirmed the crash of its MI-171 helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission in Niger State.

Edward Gabkwet, spokesperson of NAF, in a statement said the helicopter crashed at about 1 pm near Chukuba village in Shiroro LGA of the state.

He said the aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School en route to Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba village.

“A Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed today, 14 August 2023 at about 1.00 pm near Chukuba village in Niger state,” the statement reads.

“The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School en route to Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger state.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter, while preliminary investigations have commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash.”