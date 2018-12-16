Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Military troops are engaging Boko Haram insurgents in a gun battle following attacks by the insurgents near Maiduguri, the Borno State capital city, Sunday evening.

Insurgents attacked Maiborinti, a remote settlement in Molai near Maiduguri, forcing scores of residents to flee their homes.

Sounds of gun shots from the scene of the attack reverberated in parts of the city on Sunday evening.. The city also witnessed movement of troops to the troubled area.

Details still sketchy as at press time.