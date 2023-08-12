By Sunday Ani

A nongovernmental organisation, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN) has revealed the planned attack on the military junta in Niger by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was a covert plot by President Bola Tinubu to impress the United States of America and France, who in turn have promised to accord recognition to his government if the move sees the light of the day.

A statement by the FOWN’s Director-General, Mr. Bukky Adeniyi, alleged that the US prospect for uranium in Niger and the need to protect a subsisting US drone that has gulped well over $100 million built therein is the cost required to legitimize Tinubu’s government.

According to the group, Nigerians need be weary of Tinubu now more than ever before, because his desperation for war with Niger against the warning of Nigerian senate and well meaning Nigerians was at the behest of foreign powers, who had promise to recognise his government thereafter.

“We received some intelligence last week but we refused to share it because it was too heavy. Now that Bola Tinubu has declared war on Niger through the ECOWAS, we think it’s time to share it.

“After the coup in Niger broke out, the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, asked Tinubu to use ECOWAS to restore the ousted Niger President, Mohammed Bazoum because the US had invested over $100 million in building a drone base in Niger and didn’t want to lose access to it.

“Also, aside from France that buys Uranium from Niger, the US which currently gets 14 percent of its Uranium from Russia is shopping for a replacement, and has its eyes fixed on Niger to fill the likely gap,” the group said.

The planned trade-off of Niger via the declaration of war by Tinubu through the ECOWAS, was said to have been hatched with the US Vice President to prevent the likely backlash that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) ruling in his favour might have.

“Tinubu asked for something in return from Kamala Harris. He asked that they give him international legitimacy after the court had declared him President.

“He knows that there will be protests afterwards, but he doesn’t want an ENDSARs publicity.

“He wants the US to back him and not let the international media report it as they did during the ENDSARS and Bring-Back-Our-Girls protests.

“So, an agreement was reached last week that if Tinubu protects the US and France interests in Niger, the US and the European Union (EU) will back his government no matter what he does,” the further alleged.

FOWN unequivocally declared that Tinubu commenced acting the scripts a day after the secret plot was hatched.

“The following day, Tinubu wrote to the Senate to mobilise the army. It failed. Now, he has asked the ECOWAS commission to declare mobilisation, so it won’t look like it’s coming from him.

“The plan is to secretly deploy Nigeria’s military equipment and send soldiers, not as Nigerian army but as private contractors.

“The arrangements have already been made and the US and France are going to fund it.”

Adeniyi said that Tinubu at the height of his at-all-cost mien, chose to prosecute the war against Niger not minding the resistance expressed against the move by the northern senators whose votes he fought so hard to get.

“It is because he doesn’t need them anymore. Once he can win back Niger for the US and France, he’s free to do anything in Nigeria and no one will care.

“He can even kill all the protesters and you won’t see it in the international news.”

FOWN cited past Chilean, Indonesian and Chadian as instances of leaders who treaded the same path that Tinubu is currently treading, adding that Nigerians are battle ready to resist the devilish stance.

“Just Google Augusto Pinochet of Chile, and Suharto of Indonesia, who killed over one million people in Indonesia with the US support, or Ferdinand Marcos. Or even more recently, look at Chad.

“What Tinubu is trying to do is to gain the approval of the West to completely take over Nigeria, kill Nigerians and plunder the nation dry, while having the unconditional support of the almighty United States, but Nigerians won’t take this lying low,” he warned.