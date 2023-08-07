…Seeks sustenance of FG’s investment in FUAB

By Bimbola Oyesola

The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) urged President Bola Tinubu not to relent in his efforts to prioritise education among other sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

President of MHWUN, Biobelemoye Josiah who is also the paramount ruler of Opu-Nembe Kingdom, Bassambiri, Bayelsa State charged the president to ensure sustenance of huge investment of the Federal Government on the newly approved universities, which Federal University of Agriculture, Bassambiri (FUAB) is one.

He noted that the tertiary institution is a beacon of development and enlightenment that will lead to urbanisation, growth and better economic activities in the kingdom and therefore should be encouraged by ensuring its success.

He also praised those who played roles in ensuring the approval of FUAB and for siting the location of the university in his kingdom, Opu-Nembe kingdom.