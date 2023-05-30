From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Archbishop, Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN), Ibadan Archdiocese, Most Reverend Olumuyiwa Odejayi, who superintends the entire Oyo State, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his inauguration as the 16th president of Nigeria on Monday.

He also congratulated the Oyo State Governor, Sir (Engr.) Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, a Knight of John Wesley (KJW), on his second term inauguration for another period of four years in office.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement, personally endorsed by the Archbishop, and issued on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The Archbishop, who prayed for Tinubu to succeed in the onerous task of moving Nigeria forward positively, enjoined him to be courageous in taking critical decisions that will propel Nigeria on the path of irreversible sustainable development. He also appealed to Nigerians, home and abroad, to support the current administration in the country to succeed.

In the same vein, Odejayi, who commended the governor over the successful completion of his first term in office, said: “On behalf of Methodist Church Nigeria, Archdiocese of Ibadan, comprising Dioceses of Ibadan, Agodi, Elekuro, Oyo and Ogbomoso, I congratulate His Excellency, Sir (Engr.) Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde KJW, on the successful completion of his first term in office, and inauguration of his second term in office for another period of four years.

“No doubt, your election, re-election and second term inauguration have shown that God indeed sends you to the people of the state for infrastructural and financial development of this State especially with the shower of blessings (rain) during the First and Second term oath-taking. You have been ensuring that people are in a fit and proper state of mind.

“It should be placed on record that the mass acceptance and wide endorsement of Governor Makinde, is the expression of what happened during the election processes, held on March 18th, 2023. The victory is well deserving and desirable as God’s project, upon being competent and eligible for the position of Oyo State first citizen.

“I was particularly delighted when you said in your inaugural speech for your second term in office that you have directed that the Oyo State Mobilisation Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OMASED), should be created.

“The agency, you said, would be mandated to establish a public orientation and sensitisation framework into which all agencies and departments of government must key into. The framework, you stated, would ensure continuous sensitisation and enlightenment, using traditional, electronic and social media and incorporate a timetable for the enforcement of all existing traffic, waste management and street trading laws.

“This will go a long way in checking indiscriminate disposal of wastes into the public space, curb street trading, and reckless parking on many roads, especially in the state capital. This will help in checking traffic congestion in different parts of the city, including Ojoo, Agbowo, Bodija, Sango, Mokola Roundabouts, Eleyele, Dugbe, Apata, Agodi-Gate, Iwo Road, Oje, Beere, Mapo, Oja’ba, Orita-Merin, Ayeye, Agbeni, and so on.

“Your performance during your first time was excellent and we pray that the grace of God will be enough for you to take Oyo State to greater heights as you settle down for this second term. Be rest assured that all Methodist people in Oyo State are praying for your success as you climb the ladder of the second term. We pray that Almighty God will protect you, your wife, children, and all your loved ones from evil in Jesus’s name.”