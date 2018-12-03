In 2014, during the run-up to the 2015 general election, the then General Officer Commanding the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Ahmadu Mohammed, narrowly escaped death. The man was addressing his troops in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, when some disgruntled soldiers fired gunshots at him. But his aides shielded him and drove him out of danger.

In a piece I wrote for Aljazeera then, I noted that the attack on Mohammed was one major indication that the morale of many soldiers fighting insurgency in Nigeria was low. The soldiers had lost a number of their colleagues to terrorists. And they were not happy with some of their superiors who they felt were working against their interest.

Today, as the nation prepares for another general election in 2019, nothing has changed. On Sunday, November 18, 2018, Boko Haram terrorists killed over 100 soldiers in an attack on 157 Task Force Battalion at Metele in Borno State. Many other soldiers were reportedly missing in action. Among those killed were the commander of the battalion, a lieutenant colonel, and some senior officers. This was the same day President Muhammadu Buhari launched his campaign for 2019 election called Next Level in Abuja. The service chiefs were also there at the inauguration with him.

Apparently to explain away their ineptitude, the military authorities said the media had been brandishing false casualty figures and circulating various footages of old and inaccurate Boko Haram propaganda videos, alluding same to be the Metele attack. It said reinforcing units had been able to repel the terrorists and that normality had returned to the battalion. The defence headquarters also announced it had taken new delivery of military equipment and would deal decisively with the insurgents. Good.

But do we need to wait for a deadly attack before delivering new weapons? Why did we record this high casualty figure in Metele? Can we still say that Boko Haram has been technically defeated as the current government had repeatedly boasted? What is the state of weapons given to our soldiers? Are they adequately remunerated and rewarded for their sacrifice? Do we properly utilise military budgets?

Different groups, including the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Transparency International and Coalition of Political Parties (CUPP) have called on President Buhari to order a probe into the spending of the military budgets.

As SERAP put it, “The military’s inability to respond adequately to the Boko Haram insurgency suggests among other things mismanagement in the spending of the country’s defence budgets. Establishing a commission of inquiry to investigate how defence and military budgets have been spent since 29 May, 1999 would help Nigerians to know if the funds meant to defend the country and for the purchase of arms to empower Nigerian soldiers to fight Boko Haram have been transparently and accountably spent.”

During the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the then National Security Adviser was alleged to have diverted $2bn arms fund. He is currently in detention and in court over the allegation. How free is the incumbent government over this same problem, especially as the presidential election fast approaches? What has happened to the $1bn special fund reportedly released to this government to fight Boko Haram? What about the N1.323 trillion allocated to security in the 2018 budget which was higher than the N1.142 trillion allocated to it in the 2017 budget? Could it be what Transparency International called huge defence corruption?