From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Founder, Menroi Foundation, Professor Kohol Iornem, has congratulated Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia and his Deputy, Dr Sam Ode, on their inauguration as Governor and Deputy Governor of Benue State.

Professor Iornem in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Tuesday expressed confidence that the new administration would address the many socioeconomic challenges bedeviling the state, particularly in the rural communities.

He urged the Alia administration to focus on improving primary health care, dilapidated school infrastructure, and lingering insecurity, reducing the high level of unemployment by providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive as well as supporting rural farmers to add value to their produce.

Professor Iornem reminded Fr Alia that the task of governance is huge but noted that with political will, he would perform creditably.

The Founder of the Menroi Foundation prayed for God’s wisdom for the new leadership in Benue to succeed and urged the people of Benue to support them.

He assured that the Menroi Foundation would continue to play its part in improving the quality of life of the people.