By Chukwudi Nweje

The Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Chief Folorunsho Coker, has said his election into the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) will put Nigeria’s tourism industry on the path of rebound.

Cocker was elected into the UNWTO executive Council at it the 66th Commission for Africa Meeting held in Mauritius, a development that brings Nigeria back to the highest structure of UNWTO after nearly a decade of absence.

The Executive Council is UNWTO’s governing board responsible for ensuring that the organization carries out its work and adheres to its budget.

Nigeria was also emerged as the Vice President for the Commission for Africa (CAF).

Speaking after his affirmation,

Coker expressed appreciation to members and the Commission for Africa (CAF) for accepting the country’s bid.

He said, “With Nigeria’s recognition in the Commission for Africa/UNWTO as vice president and member of the Executive Council, we can deepen the impact of our domestic tourism assets and new mediums of cultural expression on our Nigerian GDP.

“We hope to support UNWTO Tourism Academy, tourism grants, tourism, technical support and tourism events.

“The new development will offer Nigeria a great opportunity to present to the rest of the world its culture and diversity, as well as welcome the global tourism community.

“Nigeria’s emergence as CAF vice president and being elected to UNWTO’s Executive Council are coming on the heel of the country being elected as the president of the Economic Community of West African States

(ECOWAS).”

Meanwhile. Stakeholders are optimistic that Coker, who is serving a second term as the Director General of NTDA will leverage his relationship with President Bola Ahmed and contacts at the UNWTO to push Nigeria’s tourism development to the front burner and also put the global tourism spotlight on Nigeria.

The Commission of Africa Meeting is held every year as part of UNWTO’s statutory events.

The July meeting was the second time Mauritius, an archipelago island country,which has been a member of the UNWTO since 1975, hosted the CAF Meeting.