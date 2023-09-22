By Rita Okoye, [email protected]

For fair and leggy Nollywood actress, Charity Onah Iwezulu, meeting her husband on a plane was not only predestined, it was also a life-changing encounter.

According to Iwezulu, who recently had a glamorous traditional marriage in her hometown, Nsukka, Enugu State, it was love as first sight when she met her man, Lauren Kingstone-Igbo Iwezulu aboard an aircraft.

She gushed to Saturday Sun: “My husband and I actually met outside the movie industry. He was in the military and had just won Mr Ideal Nigeria 2016. It was on his connecting flight from Lagos to Enugu that we met. I have never seen him before then and didn’t know he acted sometimes. It is safe to say we met in heaven. It was love at first sight.

“I have never been struck by any man at first sight, but he is just different. In fact, when he walked past me to take his seat in the plane, I felt a gentle Holy Spirit breeze blew over me, and I stood gaping at him. In the plane, he ended up sitting right by my side on the aisle, so he quickly stood up for me to get through to the window seat. That’s how we got talking. This one is a heavenly romantic story.”

However, the celebrity actress is not worried about her union despite the high rate of marriage crash in the Nollywood. Hear her: “When it comes to my marriage, I am not worried at all. However, I am deeply concerned because I belong to that industry and I earnestly wish it wasn’t so. Right now, my husband and I are working on starting a TV show where we can communicate our understanding about love and marriage to younger generations better.”