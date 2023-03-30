…As Erhabor assures of enhanced service delivery

The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) has announced the commencement of the online registration of medical laboratories in Nigeria and urged stakeholders to avail themselves of the great opportunities offered by the new framework to enhance service delivery.

The new initiative would scale up efficiency, effectiveness, transparency, speed of service delivery as well as data collation and management.

Speaking at a meeting with stakeholders, and the agency’s consultants on automation led by Prof E. Akpan of the University of Calabar, in Abuja recently, the Registrar/Chief Executive of the Council, Dr Tosan Erhabor noted that the purpose of the meeting was to enable stakeholders to witness firsthand and possibly critique the ongoing digitalization of the medical laboratory registration process, which he described as the latest in the series of MLSCN processes to be moved from the manual to the digital platform.

His words: “Despite its meagre resources, MLSCN has successfully transformed other processes including Licensure, Examination, Indexing, Accreditation Service, and External Quality Assurance (EQA) among others, and is now about to kick-off the e-registration of medical laboratories.”

While urging medical laboratory proprietors to continue working with the Council to enhance service delivery, he expressed optimism that proprietors would henceforth be able to register their laboratories seamlessly and from their preferred locations without the need to visit the Council’s headquarters in Abuja.

“I’m pleased to note that automation has raised our profile among stakeholders, and we must commend the consultants for a job well done. Henceforth, stakeholders would not have to go through the stress of coming to our headquarters before they could register their facilities,” he said.

Responding, the lead consultant, Prof Akpan, commended the management of the Council for scaling up hitherto manual processes into the digital environment to enhance service delivery despite the prevailing economic challenges. “My team and I are proud to be associated with MLSCN and we encourage other agencies should emulate you in this respect,” he said, expressing confidence that the stakeholders would also be proud of the Council’s efforts.