From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor-Elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has urged Christians in Plateau and Nigeria to reflect on the sacrificial love and meditate on God’s ultimate plan for the salvation of mankind during the Easter season.

Mutfwang in a press statement in Jos described the glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ as a beacon of hope for Christians and urged believers all over the world to imbibe the virtues of Christ in all their transactions.

He said, “This period affords us the opportunity to meditate on God’s ultimate plan for the salvation of mankind which has been brought to full manifestation upon His resurrection.

“The Deputy Governor-elect and I congratulate Christian faithful in this Easter season. I also congratulate those who observed the lent period leading to Good Friday. I trust that you learnt valuable lessons in drawing close to the Lord.

“I admonish that we do not allow this Easter to pass on as a mere ritual. Instead, let it be a period of true reflection on the virtues of sacrificial love and the renewal of life and hope.

“As we look forward to a New Plateau, may the God of Heaven saturate us with the burden of sacrifice and love, which is demonstrated by us striving to be our brother’s keeper. This would go a long way in helping us forget our differences and unite as a people for the great task ahead of rebuilding our dear and blessed State.” He stated.

He prayed fervently for Plateau state and its residents to witness the glory of the resurrection of Christ.