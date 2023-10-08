From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

A medical doctor in Ebonyi State Dr. Gideon Osi,has distributed over 100 million naira as scholarship grants to indigent students across the state.

Osi who made the donation at an elaborate event at his Amaze Ishiagu country home in Ivo Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, described education as solution to the worsening insecurity, poverty and underdevelopment in the country.

According to him a total of 105 students and undergraduates selected from secondary schools and tertiary institutions across the country benefited from the programme.

Addressing the people, Dr. osi disclosed that he was a product of scholarship, stressing that he would not have become a graduate if not the scholarship that was awarded to him by a prominent son of the area.

He said that the scholarship programme which has become an annual event was aimed at giving help to the helpless and indigent students in the society.

He promised to sustain the gesture as part of his contributions to a better and functional society.

“I am a product of scholarship and I have been giving scholarships to students and undergraduates. I feel one of the ways to contribute best in the society is educational empowerment.

“Education to every community, every society, every country is like what oxygen is to the human body. When you educate the people, you are helping to reduce poverty, you are helping to reduce insecurity. This scholarship is our own way of giving to the society” he said.

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru, who was represented by Secretary to the state Government, Prof. Grace Umezurike, commended Osi for remembering his background and empowering the indigent ones.

He urged the beneficiaries not to take the scholarship for granted, but to take their studies seriously to make Osi proud and to encourage him to continue to improve the lives of the people.