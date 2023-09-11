From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has extended its planned industrial action by three months.

National President of the Association Muhammad Aminu Muhammad gave the indication in a communique issued at the end of their Biennial delegates meeting in Kano.

The communique which was jointly signed by the Secretary General of the association, Dayaibu Alhaji Ibrahim explained that the extension followed an appeal by the Cordinating Minister of Health and Social Services for time to allow the new administration settle down.

The cominuque recognised poor infrastructure, inadequate research funding and relatively poor renumeration as obstacles to optimal medical education in the country.

The conference also lamented the migration of highly skilled health professionals to different parts of the globe, including neigbouring West African countries.

They specifically raised the alarm that medical education in Nigeria was under threat as large number of specialists and trainers were migrating to these countries for better opportunities.

“A number of universities presently have less training quotas than the manpower and Infrastructure in the institution can effectively train” the cominuque declared while pleading with government to create the right environment that will make the migration less attractive to medical personnel.

They lauded the Federal Government for the release of a new circular on clinical duty allowance and for the exclusion of medical personnel from the new retirement policy for substantive directors