From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia chapter has commended Gov Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State for fulfilling his promise of offering University scholarship to the three orphaned children of the late Mr and Mrs Darlington Uzonwa.

The Umuahia, Abia State-based Ebonyi couple were brutality murdered by robbers on January 25, 2020, along BCA Road Umuahia but their children who were then in secondary school and were driving with them in their family car when they came under attack escaped inhurt.

Chairman of the Chapel, Obinna Ibe who made the commendation, thanked Umahi for keeping his words, and for giving the family a sense of belonging.

He said that any investment in the education of the children whose hope seemed to have been shattered was a wise investment that posterity would always appreciate.

Recall that the attention of the Ebonyi Governor Umahi was drawn to the incident through a letter by the Correspondent Chapel, Abia State chapter for possible intervention to mitigate the plights of the traumatised victims’ children.

Gov. Umahi reportedly invited the children and their family representatives over to his office for a meeting, and promptly gave some palliatives to assist their secondary education with a promise that Ebonyi State Government would bankroll their university education when ever they were due.

On May 11, 2023, the Chapel wrote Umahi, informing him the first daughter of the couple had been offered admission to study Economics at the Federal University, Ndufu Alike (FUNAI).

Few days later, the governor monitised the cost of university education for the orphaned children of the Uzonwas, and caused same to be transferred into a dedicated bank account as agreed by the family.

Meanwhile, the family has expressed their profound gratitude to Gov. Umahi for the gesture which according to them is a huge relief and succour.

Mrs Ifeanyi-Sunday who spoke on behalf of the family said Umahi had rekindled the hope of her brother’s children, and shown uncommon concern and faithfulness by keeping his promise despite the fact he would be leaving office in less than two weeks time.

She said the family would be eternally grateful to Umahi and Ebonyi State Government for the gesture.

She also thanked Steve Oko of the Vanguard Newspapers, Abia State; and Augustine Anioke of the Nation Newspapers, Abakaliki for their roles in championing the cause of the victims’ children and facilitating the intervention.

She said the dedicated scholarship fund would be judiciously utilized.