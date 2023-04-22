By Romanus ugwu

A media outfit, Manastory, has provided opportunity to creative writers and storytellers for African for the actualisation of their potential through a platform aimed at empowering creatives and social entrepreneurs for social impact.

Founder, Tony Chuka, an African American of Nigerian descent, said that the gesture is aimed at promoting young talented, under-represented storytellers and documentary producers to global prominence, while showcasing the continent’s rich cultural heritage and history.

He said that though he always wanted to keep a low profile to focus exclusively on supporting individuals behind-the-scenes, he felt compelled to start Manastory for a simple vision to maintain the human spirit of art within the face of ever-evolving technology by both embracing and challenging it to empower African Story tellers as social entrepreneurs for social Impact.

Tony promised to ensure that Manastory explores how communication techniques influence story telling, noting “we seek to research both culturally specific motifs as well as human universals, and from raw analysis, offer creator’s a unique perspective to enhance their vision. We thrive on collaboration with them and other likeminded individuals brought together by the brand”.

“Beginning with weekly digests that highlight creative news and theory, the brand aims to further expand into consultancy and capital raise to support aspiring storytellers.

“The end goal is an online hub that serves as an online academy for story. Manastory will begin with Africa and African diaspora, in part because of the untapped potential of some of the most talented artists in the world,” the founder explained.

Tony, an experience writer, director, producer with over 15 years media experience, was recently appointed into the Board of the African International Documentary Festival Foundation (AFIDFF).

He has experience with The Library of Congress, development at Miramax, production work at USC, and private consulting for clients in the media and tech societies.

He is currently attached as head writer, along with frequent collaborator Freddie O. Anyaegbunam Jr., for Ini Dima-Okojie’s latest project, along with in-progress works with Ramsey Nouah and Mildred Okwo.