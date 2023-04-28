As one who has been dedicated to supporting African founders and fund managers to help build a sustainable African ecosystem, Nigeria’s media mogul, Biola Alabi has been announced as one of the latest recipients of the 2023 Diversity VC Unlocked, a Silicon Valley Scholarship of the 500 Global, a venture capital firm on a mission to uplift people and economies around the world through entrepreneurship. The invite-only, educational programme is in collaboration with the Stanford University Center for Professional Development for emerging leaders who want to shape the future of the venture capital industry.

Biola acknowledged the scholarship via her twitter handle recently while expressing her joy and excitement to be a recipient of such outstanding opportunity. The two-week programme is taught by Stanford University faculty and 500 Global leaders who share their knowledge and expertise in live, interactive sessions.

Biola, a former Managing Director for M-Net Africa, a part of the globally-renowned Naspers Group, is now the CEO of Biola Alabi Media (BAM), a production company that produces TV series and movies for the Nigerian market. The media mogul is an active angel investor and advisor in the fast-growing African technology and media startup ecosystem. She is a limited partner in numerous funds, with investments in companies like Trove Technologies and Chekkit. She is also a Non-Executive Director at Unilever Nigeria PLC, a member of the board of directors at Monty Mobile, and the Chairwoman of Big Cabal Media. All these form part of Alabi’s push to create positive African female role models who are diverse and nuanced.