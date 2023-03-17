By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has said that it would investigate the viral video of threat to voters by chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

MC Oluomo had in the video threatened that any one who is not ready to vote for the All Progressive Congress ( APC) should not come out for the Saturday’s Governorship and Houses of Assembly elections.

Oluomo, who made this threat in Lagos during a meeting organised to enhance campaign for the re-election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu at APC Secretariat, Ọgba, warned the people of Igbo extraction in the state to steer clear of the elections.

In his words:”Don’t come out if you know you are not ready to vote for our party,We will not give chance to strangers to hijack our father’s land.

We will make sure we do everything humanly possible to protect our state from unknown strangers. Igbos, who will not vote for APC , should stay at home.

“We have begged them. If they don’t want to vote for us, it is not a fight. Tell them, Mama Chukwudi, if you don’t want to vote for us, sit down at home. Sit down at home,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express anger over MC Oluomo’s comments.

Below are some of such tweets:

@itstimenaija wrote: “Nigerian constitution says freedom to vote and be voted for, but APC and MC Oluomo are saying they are above the law; and we don’t have that freedom in Lagos State that It’s either you vote for them or you don’t vote at all. Me, I say MTCHEWWW, It’s LP top to bottom.#IREV#GRV4Lagos”

@erafael2015 said: “God will punish this M.C Oluomo for coming out boldly for the second time to loudly say such a thing again. He is not the only one resident in Lagos as a Nigerian citizen, who has right to vote. And he has no authority to decide who vote who in the election.”

@chisannicharles: “He never saw it coming. Threatened the Igbos is off target. A lot of Yorubas are voting LP. I guess he didn’t know it.”

@NNwaebiem: “The Igbos are being disrespected and provoked unnecessarily! The security apparatus will be held responsible should anything happen to the Igbos in Lagos. The foot prints are all over the state!”

@idolax: “Is this guy above the law or probably he’s been aided and abetted by the @PoliceNG @PoliceNG_CRU to continue to threaten citizens against their civic right.”

The state police command had earlier reacted to video of a man alleged to be M.C Oluomo threatening Igbos during presidential election on February 25, 2022 in Lagos.

The Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundenyin, while reacting to Oluomo’s threat, said the command would investigate the video to unravel the truth.

“Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Hundeyin described the event as criminal and violating the Electoral Act 2022.

“While the video will be investigated to know if it’s an old, recycled one or not, it should be noted that this is criminal and totally against the Electoral Act, 2022.Violators will be prosecuted.”

Our correspondent report that despite the allegations, the command has not invited Oluomo or investigated the video to unravel and charge the suspect for electoral offences in the state.