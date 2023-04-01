By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Business mogul Hon Bello Mutari has launched his record label, “MBIG Music”, with the addition of two talented artists, King Obillo and Maleeq Souls.

Hon Mutari made this known confirming that the introduction of the new artistes is a huge statement, saying that MBIG Music is a renowned record label in Nigeria which is house to talented singers.

“King Obillo and Maleeq Souls along with Jumabee and Jay Teazer having a strong family ties with the label are just the beginning of great things to expect.

“The new artistes are very huge with their unique vocals and sounds. They are emerging talents, considering their ages and what they have to offer to the industry.

“Trust me when I say they are the next best in the industry,” the label boss said.