Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), has reminded catholic priests and people of consecrated life under its watch, of the canon law of Catholic Church that discouraged them from active involvement in partisan politics.

Its headquarter in Nigeria reiterated the obligation of Catholic priests as teachers of faith, morals and most importantly, education of faithful on their role in the political life of Nigeria.

The reaction was, perhaps, necessitated by the recent altercation between Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka and the vice presidential candidate of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, at the former’s adoration ground in Enugu.

CSN Secretary General, Rev. Fr. Ralph Madu, told journalists at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, that Catholic Church was disappointed with the altercation and had asked appropriate authorities to take necessary action.