“So all these I am hearing I don’t even know about them. Meanwhile, on behalf of myself, Rev. Fr. Mbaka Ejike, the servant and the spiritual director of this Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, I wish to apologise humbly to the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, who came here on Sunday for bazaar, if in anyway, shape or form my utterances or actions induced, initiated or prompted derogatory remarks, criticisms, unhealthy attack to his personality.

“I didn’t intend any of these. All I said on that day I never meant to insult him or to bring his political career down. My intention was simply to support the work of God. If my actions exhibited misdemeanor or any unhealthy attitude that provoked even himself and those who love him that brought about all these verbal attacks, I am asking whoever is orwasormaybehurtto please forgive me.

“Henceforth I will equally encourage adoration members to keep focused on Christ whom we worship here and I will ask you to seize fire. Stop fighting back.”