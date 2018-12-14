Because of the Buhari prophecy, Mbaka attracted the ire of many fans of Jonathan while those in Buhari’s camp hailed the prophecy and treated Mbaka as a true man of God, who is fearless in his prophetic utterances. Many politicians have been victims of Mbaka’s oracular pronouncements, jibes and admonitions. For many politicians, the fear of the fast-talking youthful priest is the beginning of wisdom. Like everything good, there is always the bad side. Mbaka’s success must have made him proud and at times make him to play God. The Catholic Church has punished Mbaka for his controversial prophecies that amounted to political endorsements and warned him to concentrate on his priestly calling. He was transferred from Enugu to an obscure part of the state yet his adoration ground has become a tourist site for those seeking for the miraculous and the prophetic. We are, indeed, living in the prophetic dispensation and Mbaka is aware of it. Our failed health systems and lack of jobs are fueling the growth of such prophetic ministries in the country. The hopelessness in the land has made many people to rely on religion, which Karl Marx regarded as the opium of the masses. After watching the video clips of the altercation between Mbaka and former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 polls, over donation for the Adoration bazaar and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and the priest, it became obvious that the priest really needs our prayers as Obi counseled instead of condemnations for what many believe is unbecoming of a Catholic priest. Granted that Mbaka needs money to run the ministry, but nobody must be coerced to donate money for the cause.

While we pray for Mbaka to remain steadfast to his priestly calling as Obi enjoined, it should not be out of place to offer some words of advice and even chastisement where necessary. We do so not because we are perfect. We do so simply because he is one of us and is capable of falling. If we chastise him, it is out of brotherly love. If we rebuke him, we do so because we love him and want him to amend. The prophetic call, no doubt, can at times be a burden to those that have it. Our talents can also be burdensome. Mbaka’s poor outing at the bazaar can be likened to a good performer who suddenly ended up performing so badly. And as the Igbo say, the shame of a bad dancer affects his relatives more than the dancer. Many Catholics and non-Catholics did not approve of what Mbaka did that day to Obi. Although he has apologized, he should do more than that feeble apology which did not show remorse. Mbaka needs our intervention before he derails. He needs our intervention before another hero of the faith falls. The Catholic Church should caution him enough and seriously chastise him. All this ‘go and sin no more’ is not punitive enough. The church must muster the will to flog its erring members. Mere transfer to a remote place is not far-reaching enough. The church has spared the rod for too long. The church should not hesitate to use the whip where necessary. After all, Jesus used it. It appears that the fiery priest has crossed the red line of Catholic priesthood. He must be called to order. His prophetic utterances are seemingly becoming burdensome. His prophecies are laced with politics and money. He must choose between God and politics. It is better he remains a priest of the Catholic faith.