From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of Enugu Professionals’ Progressive Movement (EPPM) has expressed happiness with the former governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo for the unequivocal support he accorded the governor-elect, Peter Mbah before, during and after the March 18 governorship election in Enugu state.

The National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Chris Emeka Oha said Nwobodo was up and doing by urging the youths to go to their polling units to vote for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Mbah who eventually won the election.

To this end, the group made up of Professionals from the academia, MSMEs & the Intelligentsia said the reputation of the former governor is worth emulating because at his age and stage in life, “he cannot stake his reputation for anyone without taking time to understand who that person is”.

Comrade Oha in a statement to newsmen on Tuesday said the youths in Enugu now believed in Jim Nwobodo more than ever before because he marketed Mbah as a man who has the passion for developing Enugu State as a whole and not just Nkanu land.

“We want to sincerely believe in Jim Nwobodo and express our happiness to him for not leading the people astray having affirmed that the manifesto of the then PDP gubernatorial candidate showed his deep understanding of the problems the people face in Enugu State not withstanding the numerous obstacles and machinations.

“With the direction Jim Nwobodo had given, we have come to the realisation that Peter Mbah’s manifesto is not just a rhetoric, it is a working document, with plans of action and timelines for delivery having won the election.

“We can now see clearly that the governor -elect has a message that addresses the problems of all segments of the people of Enugu State and the capacity to address such problems.

“We are ready as young minds & astute professionals to contribute our quota to the development of Enugu state under the administration of Mbah as soon as he is being sworn in as the substantive governor of the State.

“We are also happy that the Enugu North senatorial district council of traditional rulers came together and presented an Ofo (a traditional symbol of authority and justice) to Mr Mbah before the election.

“While the traditional rulers are neutral and also bless candidates, irrespective of their political parties,

“Mbah was the only governorship candidate that was given the Ofo, and we want to say that it was quite symbolic. We therefore stand by that decision of the traditional rulers.

“The election of Barr. Mbah resonated with the power rotation principle, justice, equity and Enugu’s quest for credible and capable leaders. We are also happy with this.

“We are also happy to note that the election of Mr. Mbah was not based on a political party but on his capacity, competence, character and track records as an entrepreneur par excellence.

“So as the youths and professionals from Enugu State, we will continue to be grateful to leaders of thought and political stakeholders like former Governor Jim Nwobodo and traditional rulers from the three senatorial zones for bringing us governorship victory in the election”. The statement said.

