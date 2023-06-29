Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has recommitted to his campaign promises, stressing that Enugu metropolis would begin to enjoy pipe borne water again within the next 150 days.

This was even as the Muslim faithful in the state commended him for tackling insecurity head-on, adding that they were impressed that he identified and celebrated with the entire Muslim Ummah.

Describing Enugu as a foremost cosmopolitan city in Nigeria, Mbah said: “You are an integral part of us. When you are celebrating, we are celebrating, and when you are in pains, we are also in pains because in Enugu State, we are one people.

“You will see in Enugu people from the North, West, Middle Belt, and the Niger Delta that the umbilical cords of their great grandparents were buried in our soil.

“So, as we are getting ready to constitute our government, you can be sure that you are all going to feel a sense of belonging and being part of this government.

Mbah reiterated that the ban on Monday sit-at-home had come to stay because it was not in the character of the Igbo people, whom he described as highly industrious and enterprising, to sit at home on the most productive day of the week.

He commended the Muslim, Northern, Yoruba, and other ethnic communities in Enugu for their support during the campaigns and their maximum cooperation with his administration, especially in the war against insecurity.

He promised the immediate renovation of the primary and secondary schools at the Islamic Centre, Uwani, Enugu, to ensure that the students attend school in a safe and conducive environment.

On his campaign promises, he said: “We are mindful of all our campaign promises. They are hung by bedpost like an almanac. So, I am reminded of them everyday I wake up.”