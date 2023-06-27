From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu State government has suspended the issuance of compensatory land to members of the public.

The action which is part of Governor Peter Mbah’s administration to tackle the alarming misuse of government lands took effect from Monday, June 26.

Announcing government decision in a public service announcement yesterday, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof, Chidiebere Onyia, warned that any negotiations for land acquisition must be by the State Governor’s approval.

His statement reads in part, “The Enugu State government hereby suspends the issuance of allocation of compensatory plot(s) of land(s) to members of the public by following offices: Ministry of Lands and Urban Development, Ministry of Housing, and Enugu State Housing Development Corporation.

“Take note that effective date is June 26, 2023, any negotiations for acquisition of land must be by the Governor’s approval. Non-compliance by defaulters shall be dealt with in accordance with the law. Please be guided accordingly.”