Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, yesterday, submitted his visa renewal application at the newly opened United Kingdom (UK) Visa Application Centre in Enugu.

The governor, who described the application process as swift and seamless, used the opportunity to appreciate the UK authorities for opening the centre, which he said would strengthen the UK and South East socio-economic ties, also urged Nigerians, especially the people of South East in and outside the region, to apply for their UK visas at the Enugu Visa Centre.

Speaking to newsmen after submitting his application, Mbah said: “It was quite an experience, and I am quite impressed. I noticed that first of all, the time you spend here to file your application is quite short. We do not have the heavy traffic, as you would experience in the other places.

“I should also take this opportunity to call on our bothers and sisters in other South East states to know that there is now a visa centre in Enugu. There is no need to go and stay in the long queues in Lagos and Abuja when you can easily come down to Enugu and get your application processed expeditiously.

“Again, if you are going to a centre like this, you are thinking about comfort. You are thinking about confidentiality. Three, the amount of time you spend being attended to and you have all those benefits here.

“So, it is an opportunity indeed, even for those who live in Lagos and Abuja, I would also enjoin them to visit this Enugu Visa Center of the United Kingdom to get attended to as quickly as possible”, the governor stated.

The British High Commission in Nigeria had on September 11 announced the opening of a new submission centre for UK visa applications in Enugu State, starting from September 13.

The UK Mission said the facility would operate at the Omedel Luxury Hotel, 4/6 Link Road, off Paskan Jakes Bus stop, Independence Layout, Enugu and would offer a twice-a-week service on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery had equally explained that the new visa application submission centre was sequel to requests by Governor Peter Mbah as well as others during his visit to Enugu in June.