From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has submitted the list of the second batch of his Commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly.

The second batch which has five nominees, Dr Martin Chinweike, Obi Ozor, Ajogwu Sunday Emeka, Chris Robert Ozongwu and Dr Felix Nnamani, brought the total number of Mbah’s Commissioner nominees to 20.

Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly Hon Uche Ugwu read the letter the Governor sent to the House in which he listed the new nominees, to the lawmakers at plenary.

Governor Mbah in the letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, appealed to the House for speedy consideration of the nominees.

He said, “I’m optimistic that this request will receive your usual expeditious consideration.”

Meanwhile, the speaker, Hon. Ugwu has directed the nominees to make available, 25 copies of their CV and appear on Thursday, August 10, at 10am for screening.

Mbah had earlier sent a list of 15 Commissioner nominees to the House which included the names of Lloyd Ekwere madu, Ada Chukwu, Aka Eze Aka and Okey Ogbodo.

Others were Prof. Ndubueze Mbah, Mrs Ngozi Eni, Prince Lawrence Eze (Prince of Mburumbu), Prof Sam Ugwu, Chika Ugwoke, Dr Kingsley Ude, Prof Emmanuel I Obi, Ben Ugochi Madueke, Gerrald Otiji, Nathaniel Urama and Dr Malachy Agbo.