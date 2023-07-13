Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has sought the support and cooperation of the Nigerian Navy, the Air Force, and other security agencies towards ending insecurity in Enugu State and the South East.

Mbah also said there was no place for sit-at-home in Enugu State under his watch, describing it as a disservice to the socio-economic prosperity of the state. He made the appeal during a visit to the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and his Air Force counterpart, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, at the Naval and Air Force Headquarters, respectively, in Abuja.

Speaking at the Naval Headquarters, when he met with the top echelon of the service, Mbah said: “There is no way we’ll be able to achieve exponential picture we have painted, if we don’t deal with that problem, tightening our security architecture by mobilising our security agencies in our state. Thus far, we are getting the required support from the security agencies, and we are hoping to see more join hands with us, to be able to deal with this big elephant, being insecurity.

“So, what, in effect, we are saying is that we look forward to partnering with the navy in those areas that are necessary, in order to achieve one common goal of building one unifying country, peace and security”.

The governor also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for appointing an Enugu indigene to head the Nigerian Navy, noting that such gestures of inclusivity would promote national healing, peace, and security.

“I want to, on behalf of the government and the good people of Enugu State, express our gratitude to the president, for the honour he did to us by appointing our son the Chief of the Naval Staff. I also want to seize this opportunity to assure him that we and, indeed, our son, will not let him and the country down because greatness and honesty run in the DNA of the people of Enugu State,” he said.

In his remarks, Rear Admiral Ogalla assured the governor of his determination to end the menace of insecurity in the Southeast region and the nation, disclosing that the navy was planning to establish a permanent base in the state, in order to contribute to the peace and security efforts.

“The current security situation facing this government requires a whole of government approach. We don’t see them as purely naval challenges, and that is why we have extended our operations to cover both maritime domain and even the land spectrum,” Ogalla stated.

On his visit to the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar, Mbah said he was at the Air Force headquarters to felicitate AVM Abubakar on his appointment, and to seek closer collaboration in the war against insecurity.

“Enugu State hosts Air Force Base and schools, and there is a need to continue to strengthen relationships with the Air Force on internal security, education, and other areas of mutual interest,” Mbah said.

On his part, the chief of air staff pledged the support of the military service in Mbah’s determined efforts to make Enugu peaceful and suitable for socio-economic development and investments.