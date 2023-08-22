• To provide mass transit busses

Enugu State Government has announced plans to begin construction of 81 roads, comprising 71 roads in the Enugu metropolis and 10 major roads to connect every part of the state.

The government has also identified roads for dualisation and strategic points for the construction of flyovers to ease traffic congestion in the state capital.

Commissioner for Works, Dr. Gerald Otiji made this known when he briefed Government House correspondents after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Peter Mbah.

“We identified about 71 roads in Enugu urban. We have scoped them and we are on the verge of getting them rehabilitated or reconstructed. These 71 roads cut across Trans Ekulu, Abakpa, Emene, Awkunanaw, Coal Camp, Asata, New Layout, Achara Layout, Idaw River, among others.

“Also identified were areas with heavy morning traffic and traffic jams where government will build flyovers. Among them is Abakpa Junction. There is going to be a flyover there. We are also trying to navigate the Chris Chemist/Old Park junction area so that we can build a flyover there.

“There are also about 10 other roads that the State Executive Council has identified outside Enugu metropolis and they are spread across the three senatorial zones. Those ones are very important roads linking the various local governments.

“There are equally some existing roads, such as the Enugu-Ugwogo Nike-Opi-Nsukka road and GRA – Trans Ekulu road, which will be dualised due to the heavy traffics on them.

“These projects will come in sequence and we are ready. We urge the people of Enugu State to exercise a little more patience”, the Commissioner stated.

Meanwhile, also briefing, the Commissioner for Information, Aka Eze Aka, explained that the State Executive Council has also approved the implementation of short to long-term programmes and policies to improve security, alleviate the challenges occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, and migrate the state to e-governance.

“The Council has also noted that part of the palliatives to support the people of Enugu State is to provide mass transit buses and other measures to alleviate their sufferings.

“Approval has equally been given by the Council on some high-tech security infrastructure to support the security architecture of the government of Enugu State.

“Lastly, Council has approved the digitalisation of the MDAs to enhance work efficiency, which will form the foundation of our e-governance platform enunciated by Governor Peter Mbah”.

Also, briefing newsmen, the Commissioner for Human Development and Poverty Eradication, Dr. Malachy Agbo, added that the Enugu State Government would soon commence the distribution of palliatives, stressing government’s decision to decentralise the management of palliatives.

“On the issue of palliatives, Council took note of the effect of subsidy removal on the lives of Enugu people and took a decision to involve the local government councils to ensure that these palliatives actually alleviate the suffering of the people”, Dr. Agbo stated.