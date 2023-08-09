Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has commended security agencies, especially the Army for improved security and end to sit-at-home in the state, assuring that his administration would not let down its guard.

This is as the army reiterated that security could only get better given the level of resources and manpower deployed in the state, assuring citizens of their safety as they go about their businesses.

The governor gave the commendation when he received the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major Gen. Hassan Dada, at Government House, yesterday.

He said improved security would aid his administration’s promise to grow the state’s economy in an unprecedented manner, as the growth was going to come from private sector investments.

“But one thing that is key is that private sector investments will not happen if we do not have peace and security. That was why when we took over, we immediately identified the security challenge and the sit-at-home as the big elephants in the room.

“We recognised that the continual Monday sit-at-home was not only creating this perception of insecurity in our state, but it was also doing so much damage to our psychology as a people, our social wellbeing and our economy. We moved against it and made a pronouncement to put an end to Monday sit-at-home.”

Mbah appreciated the military for the support, dedication, and commitment in the quest to have a peaceful and secure Enugu State.

The governor enjoined the military and security agencies not to rest on their oars, adding that having lost the battle, the criminals that hitherto terrorised the people have now resorted to social media propaganda.

Gen. Dada commended Governor Mbah for leading the charge against insecurity and illegal sit-at-home, saying the army and security agencies, had restored security in Enugu State through the governor’s support.