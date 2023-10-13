From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, yesterday, flagged off the construction of 71 urban roads and 10 rural roads located in different parts of the state.

Mbah, who performed a symbolic flag off ceremony at the two-kilometre Premier Layout road in the Enugu metropolis, and Owo road in Nkanu East Local Government Area, described the projects as monumental.

He noted that the projects were consistent with the pledge he made to deliver a people-focused governance.

Mbah, who promised to deliver the roads before the end of December, added that his administration was going to provide the people with the highest standards and highest quality of roads.

“The flag off here today is quite significant as it symbolizes the commencement of the construction and reconstruction of 71 roads within the Enugu urban areas.

“As you know, we may not be able to go to all the 71 roads one by one to flag them off for construction.

“But this is consistent with the pledge we made to the people of Enugu State and also consistent with the social contract we executed on our first day in office to deliver a people-focused governance.

“For us, this is essentially what the government is designed to do; to bring governance closer to the people. Beyond making sure that roads that are constructed in urban areas are properly funded, we’re also providing you with the highest standards and highest quality of roads.

“Beyond making sure that the roads are well paved, we will also ensure that you do not have open drainages. You are also going to have the pedestrian paths well paved with street lights.

“You are going to have a durable road that we’re not going to be talking about repairing for the next five years. The rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Enugu urban roads is commencing today with this symbolic flag off in earnest.

“Our own is that these 71 roads we have identified in the first phase, will be completed before the end of December this year.

The funds for these roads have been secured. So, there will be no reason why the contractors will not complete these roads at and when due.”

The governor warned the contractors that he would not entertain any variation or cost overrun, stating that, “the funds will be provided and we will ensure that we will put in place effective monitoring to ensure that not only that the quality and the standard we have agreed are met but also the timelines are kept strictly.”

He called on the residents of the state to bear with the government over the period of the construction as they may experience inconveniences.