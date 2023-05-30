From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has issued three executive orders for the effective governance of the state.

They are Order 001 of 2023, which is an Executive Order for the Development of Citizens’ Charter; Executive Order 002 of 2003, which is order for the removal of unauthorised street barriers across the state within 100 days; and Executive Order 003 of 2023, which is for the promotion of economic growth through transparency and efficiency in government.

The governor who signed the orders after his inauguration, explained that by Order 001, which is geared towards delivering world class governance to Enugu citizens, the government has undertaken to provide the citizens with a “peaceful and tranquil living environment devoid of insecurity and all threats to life.”

Other objectives of the order the government said include: “A justice system that efficiently adjudicates on all civil or criminal matters. Critical social amenities including but not limited to good and motorable roads, qualitative world class education, potable water in every household, affordable and qualitative medical services; refuse disposal, provision of open spaces for recreation and sports and other social services as will assure a good living environment for citizens.

“Creation of jobs to achieve the eradication of poverty in Enugu State by 2030. Ensuring the maintenance of a physical and policy environment in Enugu State that will make the State conducive for establishment of new businesses and growth of existing businesses. In addition, the order is to engender detailed development planning defined by timely quality budget preparation and approval for implementation.

The governor also ordered the establishment of a price intelligence unit to ensure that government contract prices reflect costs that would ensure good value for money.

According to the governor, Order 002, which is pursuant to the authority vested in his office by the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and the Laws of Enugu State, seeks to remove every barrier to free movement of persons and goods in the state, noting however that the Order was limited to state and local government roads only.

Acknowledging the reason of security adduced for the erection of the barriers, the governor assured the people of the state that the government would step up efforts to ensure the security of lives and property.

On the Order 003, he said it was to facilitate government services, “every MDA of the Enugu State Government shall publish a complete list of all requirements or conditions for obtaining products and services within the MDA’s scope of responsibility, including permits, licenses, waivers, tax-related processes, filings, and approvals, all fees and timelines required for the processing of applications for the products and services.

“Failure of the appropriate officer to act on any application within the timeline stipulated, without lawful excuse, shall amount to misconduct and be subject to appropriate disciplinary proceedings in accordance with the law and regulations applicable to the civil or public service.”