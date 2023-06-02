From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

All illegal mining activities in Enugu state have been baned forthwith by the state government.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, announcing the ban order, warned that there will be dire consequences for any illegal miner that flouts government’s directive.

Onyia in the statement said, “Following the directive by His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, on the report of the discovery of mineral resources in some communities in Enugu State; and the illegal mining of such mineral resources in those communities without the authorization/consent of the State Government, I hereby direct that all illegal mining activities in Enugu State should stop with immediate effect.”

Government, he said observed that it was in the “overriding interest of the public to protect the people from any hazard or pollution, and also maintain equal rights of benefits accruable from any mineral resources to the people of the state.”