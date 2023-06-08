From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has promised healthy working partnership between the executive and legislature for quality service delivery in the state.

He spoke, yesterday, while declaring open a three-day pre-inauguration workshop for the 24 members-elect organised by the management of the House in Enugu.

He told the members-elect that both the executive and the legislature owed the people of the state good governance and dividends of democracy.

“The people expect quality service from all of us and we must be ready to deliver.

“The executive under my leadership will work in collaboration with all arms of government to deliver good governance to our people, ” he said. Represented by his deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, the governor said the workshop was very instructive and commended the clerk of the assembly for the initiative.

Mbah described the workshop as a step in the right direction, adding that it would extensively equip the incoming members of the state parliament with the necessary tools needed to execute their constitutional assignment.

Reminding them that quality service is expected of the new executive and legislative arms of government by the people of the state, the governor said he had no doubt the members-elect would perform their legislative duties efficiently and effectively.

Conveying the goodwill and felicitations of Governor Mbah to the members-elect, the Deputy Governor, explained that the governor came prepared with his mantra of disruptive innovation, adding: “And the disruptor himself, Dr. Peter Mbah is making every effort to infuse the executive arm with the intellectual energy needed to execute this assignment. I am left with no doubt that our people will be happy at the end of the day because there is capacity in the governor to navigate us through a complex and possibly complicated process.”

Clerk of the House, Dr. Emmanuel Udaya, stated that Governor Mbah in the light of his vision and innovative approach to issues gave him the approval to organise the two-day orientation programme for Members-elect of the State House of Assembly.

Prof. Osy Okanya, one of the resource persons present at the opening ceremony, delivered a lecture titled: “Principles of Separation of Powers and Understanding the Legislative Rules, Practice and Procedures (Standing Order) and Role of Bureaucracy and Aides.