From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has approved the appointment of Victor Udeh, as his chief of staff and Kenneth Ugwu, Dan Nwomeh and Uche Anichukwu as head of service, senior special assistant, mainstream media and senior special assistant, external relations, respectively.

A statement by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, in Enugu, yesterday, listed other aides as Ken Chukwuegbo, principal secretary; Tony Okenwa, accountant general; Angela Nnamani, executive chairman, Internal Revenue Service; and Linda Egbo, special adviser, Public Financial Management.

Others are Arinze Chilo-Offiah, special adviser, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Dubem Onyia (Jnr), special adviser, Donor Relations; Mike Ogbuekwe, special adviser, Agriculture; and Osinachi Nnajieze, special adviser, Legal.

The list also include Fred Nnajiofor, chief of protocol; Osita Onuma, senior advisor, Digital Transformation, Technology, Innovation, Industries of the Future and Industrial Strategy; Ozurumba Afigbo, senior special assistant, Delivery Unit.

Also on the list are, Reuben Onyishi, senior special assistant, New Media; Juliet Okonkwo, senior special assistant, Legal and Inter-ministerial; Loiusa Chinedu-Okeke, senior special assistant, Policy and Project Management; and Vincent Onyeabor, senior special assistant, Security Matters.

Also, Nonso Nwankwo, senior special assistant, ICT; Adenike Okebu, senior special assistant, Revenue; Dan Chukwuma, senior special assistant, Protocol; Joshua Ejeh, special assistant, Research and Publication; and Sandra George, special assistant, Revenue Generation and Monitoring.

It is Governor Mbah’s second appointment after appointing Onyia as SSG since his inauguration.